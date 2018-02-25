Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away on Saturday, February 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest while she was in Dubai attending a family function.

The 54-year-old actor is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.

Popularly known as Bollywood's first female superstar, Sridevi was a natural actor who portrayed numerous characters with ease.

In a career spanning over 38 years, from 1967 through to 2007, she acted in 63 movies in Hindi, 62 in Telugu, 58 in Tamil, and 21 in Malayalam, according to online movie database IMDB. She made a remarkable comeback to the silver screen in 2012 with the hit movie English Vinglish.

Besides winning Sridevi five Filmfare Awards, she was also honored with Padma Shri in 2013. She was also voted 'India's Greatest Actress in 100 Years' in a CNN-IBN national poll in the same year.

There was hardly any, including some of her legendary contemporaries, who matched her grace when it came to performing romantic sequences.

These songs are a testament to Sridevi's enchanting screen presence even in the trickiest of situations.

Navrai Majhi from English Vinglish (2012)

Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera from Nagina (1986)

Hawa Hawai from Mr. India (1987)

Aaj Abhi Yahin from Inquilaab (1984)

Naino Mein Sapna from Himmatwala (1983)

Mere Haathon Mein from Chandni (1989)

Sippi Irukkudu from Varumayin Niram Sivappu (1980)

Sendura Poove from 16 Vayathinile Tamil (1977)

Poongaatru from Moondram Pirai (1982)

En Vaanilae from Johnny (1980)