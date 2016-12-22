Every year there are a number of movies that change the face of Hollywood, paving way to more spin-offs, newer techniques and better adaptations. A number of movies this year created a lot of noise, while there were others that were expected to perform great but did not please the audience.

On the other hand, there were a number of Hollywood movies like Suicide Squad, Warcraft: The Beginning and Ghostbusters that may or may not have received great critic reviews, but were loved by the audience. Revealing the list of the most popular audience picks of this year, IMDB recently released a list of top 10 films that were 'consistently popular with IMDB users' this year.

Topping the list is Suicide Squad. Despite bad reviews from critics, the movie was the most popular movie among IMBD users. The all villain movie was one among the most anticipated movies of the year and after the release, the movie cashed in more than $745 million at worldwide box office. Apart from the box office collection, fans enjoyed Margot Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn in the movie which promoted the movie to the IMBD top spot.

While the title read Captain America: Civil War, Marvel's movie was a complete Avengers movie. Marvel fans came together to support their favourite super-hero and take sides as Captain America and Iron Man's army clashed against each other, leading to the second position in the list. The film went on to top 2016's worldwide box office collection with $1.15 billion. The film also introduced Black Panther thus announcing his standalone movie in 2018. Viewers also saw a sneak-peak into Spider-Man's new avatar, thus creating a prelude to Spider-Man: Homecoming, scheduled to release in 2017.

Looks like showdowns have been viewers favourite this year as DC's Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice dominated the third position in the list. The movie was loved and criticised equally by movie goers. While the story focused on the two superheroes, viewers found the real star of the movie in Wonder Woman.

The remaining positions were taken by Deadpool, X-Men: Apocalypse, The Jungle Book, The Magnificent Seven, Ghostbusters, Warcraft: The Beginning and The Legend of Tarzan.