Sanjay Leela Bhansali is touted as one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the Indian Cinema. Over the last 6 years, the filmmaker has however worked with only Deepika Padukone as the leading lady in his films.

The 2013's Ram-Leela showcased Deepika Padukone as the fierce, graceful, free-spirited and headstrong Leela which began the strong bond of the director-actress duo. The duo further tasted success with Bajirao Mastani, wherein Sanjay Leela Bhansali explored the warrior side of the actress.

With Padmavati, the director celebrated beauty, courage, and valor in the form of Deepika Padukone.

Despite much frenzy, Padmaavat has emerged as a box office success and Deepika Padukone is receiving immense love and appreciation from all quarters.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali expressed his appetite to explore the creative relationship and stated he is not done with Deepika Padukone yet.

Speaking about the actress, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared, "Deepika is so fabulous; she is such a jaan. I just love her. All her hard work and brilliance that she brings to the set is effortless. She does her preparation but there is none of the—I AM PREPARED FOR A ROLE—heaviness around her. It is done with so much silence. It's such a pleasure to work with someone who does what she is doing at that moment with absolute honesty. She's an actor who feels so honestly and simply, but her performances are detailed and nuanced. I'm not done with her yet."

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone is crowned as the undisputed Queen of the 100 crore club post the humungous success of her historical drama Padmaavat. The magnum opus is Deepika's seventh 100 crore film and a feather in her cap alongwith all the brilliant performances.

The actress scores a hattrick of success with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali over Padmaavat after having worked together for Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastaani.