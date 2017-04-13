After working in film industry for four years and over 15 movies, an award has finally come her way. Yes, we are talking about Sruthi Hariharan, who was honoured with the Best Actress Award by the Karnataka Government recently, for her brilliant performance in Jayatheertha's Beautiful Manasugalu.

The award took her by surprise and the actress could not initially believe that she won a state award finally for a film.

"It took a while to realise that I was honoured with Best Actress for my performance in Beautiful Manasugalu," Sruthi Hariharan told International Business Times.

"I've been four years in the industry and this is my first award. After not winning a single award for so many years I had lost all hope of winning one," she shared.

So how does it feel to win it? "It feels fantastic to win an award finally. I am more encouraged than ever to continue doing films like Beautiful Manasugalu," said Sruthi.

The actress is also happy that recognition is being given to movies that broke away from modern commercial patterns.

The industry expects more accolades to come her way and her recent movie Urvi is apparently an award-worthy film, according to critics.

Currently, she is juggling between Kannada and Tamil film industries. Balaji Sakthivel's Ra Ra Rajasekhar, multi-starrer Nibunan, Humble Politician Nograj and Sudeep-Shivaraj Kumar's The Villain are some of the interesting projects she is working on.