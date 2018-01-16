Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai recently crossed the lifetime box office collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which also featured Harshali Malhotra. The cute child actor has now responded to the record in an aptly cute manner.

One fan tweeted to Harshali about Tiger Zinda Hai crossing the lifetime earning of her movie, adding that her fans still love her the same way. "Hi chutki Do you know #TigerZindaHai has broken your movie's record?? But we still luv you cutiepie! [sic]," the fan tweeted.

Hashali replied to the tweet saying she is very happy about it as she loves "Salman uncle and Katrina aunty". "I am very happy about that as @BeingSalmanKhan uncle and @Katrinakaif auntie both r mine and my favourite and I love both of them a lot," she said.

The talented little girl had earlier expressed her love for the two stars and the movie Tiger Zinda Hai after watching it. "Ufff ufff ufff #beingsalmankhan uncle ... what looks what action... #KatrinaKaif auntie amazing action looking so pretty ...fall in love with u both all over again ... loads of kisses and hugs to both [sic]," she had tweeted with a video in which she was seen giving flying kisses.

Now isn't it super cute? Salman and Harshali's adorable chemistry in Bajrangi Bhaijaan had won millions of hearts. Although she had played the character of a mute girl named Munni aka Shahida, she had impressed all by her expressions.

As for Tiger Zinda Hai, the film has become Salman's highest-ever grosser by crossing Bajrangi Bhaijaan's lifetime collection of Rs 320 crore at the Indian box office. The film is still running successfully in theatres, earning more moolah for the producers.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this sequel of Ek Tha Tiger has brought Katrina's career back on track. She was having a rough phase at the box office, and was in desperate need of a hit. As expected, Tiger Zinda Hai gave her exactly that.