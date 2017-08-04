Salman Khan appeared before the Jodhpur district court on Friday and signed a bail bond of Rs 20,000 in the Illegal Arms Act Case in connection with the alleged black buck poaching issue.

Salman was accused of killing two endangered black bucks with illegal weapons during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.

"At the last hearing, the court wanted Salman to appear before the court and sign the bail bond today, which he has done. Now for the next hearing which is on October 5, Salman Khan is not required to be present for that hearing," The Indian Express quoted the actor's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat as saying.

While he was acquitted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in January for the lack of evidence, the Rajasthan government had challenged the verdict in March.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, that also features Katrina Kaif. Ali Abbas Zafar is directing the flick.

Of late, Salman and Katrina's bonding has also been grabbing a lot of attention. Some are even saying that the former love birds may get back into relation again as Katrina, too, is single now.