Happy news for Ileana D'Cruz?

International Business Times, India reported in 2016 that the 28-year-old Ileana D'Cruz secretly exchanged wedding vows with Andrew Kneebone in December 2015. But she was not willing to make the news public.

The wedding ceremony was held in Australia and the guests were made to sign a non-disclosure agreement, according to Filmfare.

And now once again, Ileana who posted a beautiful Christmas picture on Instagram thanked 'hubby' Andrew Kneebone. Is this an official confirmation?

According to Mumbai Mirror, the couple was first spotted together in 2014 and since then have been making joint appearances at Bollywood bashes and taking off on long vacations periodically.

Earlier in the year, they had taken off for a vacation in Fiji.

While talking to Mirror, Ileana said: "I am happy, in a great space and doing great films. I have no regrets with respect to my personal life and I enjoy using social media to reveal a fair bit about my personal life and hold back on the rest of it. I don't want to lead a life where I have to explain to people who I am all the time."

On the professional front, if everything goes well, Ileana D'Cruz will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Uzma Ahmed's biopic, directed by Shivam Nair, according to DNA.

Ileana recently won hearts in two movies – Mubarakan and Baadshaho. Both the movies featured her in a different avatar and she pulled it off really well.

Ileana has been very vocal about her depression, eve teasing and Body Dysmorphic Disorder in public.