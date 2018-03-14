Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is all set to appear on the big screen this Friday opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid. This is the second time the actress has shared screen space with Ajay, the first time being Baadshaho. Ileana plays Ajay's onscreen wife in Raid.

Ileana, who rose to fame with South Indian films, made her Bollywood debut with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Barfi. It was a good debut as the movie was a critically acclaimed one, and her performance was also praised by viewers and critics.

After this, Ileana appeared in a handful of Bollywood movies like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero and Happy Ending, but none of these movies provided enough of a boost to the actress' Bollywood career.

However, the 30-year-old actress then bagged a big project — Rustom, starring Akshay Kumar. It turned out to be a big hit, grossing over Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office. It was well-received by the critics as well. But, as expected, it was Akshay who hogged the limelight for this flick.

Ileana then appeared in the multi-starrer Mubarakan, which did decent business at the box office, but had hardly anything for her to win any appreciation.

Nonetheless, Ileana continued getting big projects as she was later seen in Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho that also had an ensemble cast.

Unlike all her previous Hindi movies, Ileana was for the first time seen playing an antagonist in Baadshaho. She played a strong character in the film, but still not much was discussed about her, apart from her beauty.

Ileana has been praised more for her pretty face than her acting skills. Although she has been featuring in big-banner movies, and many of them became hits, Ileana has still been unable to make a mark for herself in Bollywood.

While actresses from South India like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vidya Balan did not take much time in proving their mettle as actors in Bollywood, Ileana is still out of their league despite having box office successes.

Let's see if Raid changes things for the gorgeous actress.