A common trouble that almost every recent movie of Vijay has faced pertains to the titles. His latest flick Mersal too has landed in the same trouble as a lesser-known producer has objected to the name of his upcoming movie, written and directed by Atlee Kumar.

A producer named A Rajendran has approached the court citing that he registered the title Merrasalaitan in the film chamber in 2014 and the shooting of the movie is in progress. The issue here is the similarities in the names, which is against the standard rules of the film industry.

Hence, A Rajendran has sought a permanent injunction restraining the makers of Mersal and the people associated with Vijay's film from passing the title of the film.

After hearing his plea, the court passed an interim injunction restraining the makers from Vijay's film from marketing their project with the title Mersal for a period of two weeks. The next hearing comes on October 3, two weeks before Vijay's film hit the screens.

Many big banners movies and especially Vijay's films have landed in title issues before. Thuppakki and Kaththi are some of the popular films that went through lots of problems pertaining to the titles. In the end, all the movies had a hassle-free release.

Coming back to Mersal, the teaser from Vijay's film was released on Thursday, September 21. In less than two days, it has garnered 1.3 crore hits on YouTube. It has become the most-liked Tamil film teaser by garnering over 7.65 likes on YouTube with 1.68 lakh dislikes.

Mersal marks the second union of Atlee with Vijay after their hit film Theri. The film has Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in the female leads. The makers have plans to release the flick on October 19 on the occasion of Diwali.