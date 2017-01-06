The story of Vijay's Bairavaa has apparently leaked online. A few websites have revealed the plot of the upcoming Tamil movie.

Vijay and Keerthy Suresh's Bairavaa movie preview

As per the buzz, Bairavaa deals with the menace in the distribution of medical seats. The movie tries to expose how institutions fleece students and how that has affected the entire system.

The movie will also throw light on the involvement of politics in seat allocations. Bairavaa will raise a few serious questions despite entertaining viewers with its commercial elements, add reports. Bharathan, the director of the film, had earlier revealed that the flick is about a topical issue. Going by his statement, the storyline, which is doing rounds, is not completely unfounded.

Reports say Jagapathi Babu plays a corrupt politician and lock horns with Vijay at some point of the time in the film. Nonetheless, it is believed that Bairavaa would not be a preachy film and the message will not be conveyed at the cost of entertainment.

Bairavaa is an action thriller in which Vijay plays the title role. Keerthy Suresh plays his leading lady, while a host of actors, including Mime Gopi, Harish Uthaman, Sreeman, Daniel Balaji are in the supporting roles.

The Tamil movie is written and directed by Bharathan. The film has Santhosh Narayanan's music, M Sukumar's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing. It will hit the screens worldwide on 12 January.

Meanwhile, the movie has been cleared by the Regional Censor Board. It has bagged 'U' certificate with no major cuts. Now, Bairavaa is eligible for 30 percent entertainment tax exemption given by the Tamil Nadu government.