Vijay's upcoming film Bairavaa was censored on Tuesday, January 3, and the Tamil film has bagged a 'U' certificate, thus paving way for its worldwide release on January 12.

"#Bairavaa is censored with 'U'. Grand worldwide release on Jan 12th. #BairavaaCensoredU #BairavaaFromJan12 [sic]," Vijay Productions tweeted. The members of the Regional Censor Board were reportedly happy with the content and cleared the film with minor cuts.

It is for the 11th time in a row that a Vijay movie has got a 'U' certificate from the Regional Censor Board after Sura, Kaavalan, Velayudham, Nanban, Thuppakki, Thalaivaa, Jilla, Kaththi, Puli and Theri. People had expected Bharathan-directorial Bairavaa to bag the aforementioned certificate as the content in the trailer and teaser was clean, and carried no violence or objectionable scenes.

As per the buzz, Vijay's first advice to his directors is to make movies that could be watched by all sections of the audience. Hence, it does not come as a surprise to see his film bagging a 'U' certificate one after the other.

In Tamil Nadu, the state government provides entertainment tax exemption to films that promote Tamil culture and movies that get a U certificate. The makers of Bairavaa, who had submitted the final copy of the Tamil movie to the regional censor board for certification last week, now hope to get a 30 percent tax exemption.

Vijay is returning after the success of Theri, which was the blockbuster of 2016. The audience have pinned high hopes on the flick, although the actor's earlier movie Azhagiya Tamil Magan with Bharathan was not up to the mark.

The actor has paired up with Keerthy Suresh, while Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu plays the role of a villain in Bairavaa, which will be dubbed into Telugu.