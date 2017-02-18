A video of four IIT-ians dancing to Ed Sheeran's latest hit Shape of You, which was shared by the Choreography and Dance Section of Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee has gone viral. The video, which was uploaded on Valentine's Day and was woven around the theme of a 'less lonely' V-Day, has received more than 30 lakh views in less than a week.

While sending the YouTube in frenzy, these IIT-R students have very successfully broken the belief that IIT students are born nerds.

"It's a huge misconception that IIT-ians just study. We also have hobbies and passions," Meet Saparia told NDTV.

"It was just like a dream - the wildest of my dreams. I always dreamt that I would make a trending video, but I never expected this. And it being my first project as a cinematographer - it really is huge," added Ankush Raut, the director of the video.

But this is not the first time that a video of IIT students has received such overwhelming response. Here are three more such viral videos.

IIT-Delhi

Last year, a dance video of a IIT-Delhi girl performing to Bollywood songs Dhating Naach, Aa Re Pritam Pyare and Gandi Baat had received over four lakh views.

IIR-Kharagpur

On July 18, 2016, a video was released by Prateek Srivastava, showing the sprawling IIT-K campus in Game of Thrones-style animation. The IIT-K infrastructure was depicted in a manner similar to the original opening credits to the popular TV series.

IIT-Madras

Krupa Varghese, Anukripa Elango and Asmita Ghosh from IIT-Madras made a parody of Carly Rae Jepson's song Call Me Maybe to mock the demands and expectations that the family of an Indian bride groom has from their son's pondati or wife. The video, which was well-received, had got over nine lakh views.