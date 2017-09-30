The Joint Entrance Examination for next year — JEE Advanced 2018 — will be conducted in May, with the responsibility falling upon the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, or IIT-K.

The official website of the examination has been launched, and can be found at jeeadv.ac.in. However, it is quite threadbare as of now, with most links pointing back to the home page.

The website also seems to be quite simple in its construction, having been built with the basics of Bootstrap — a framework based on HTML, CSS and JavaScript that is often used by web designers and developers to make WordPress themes.

As of now, the only a few bits of information are available on the website. The primary of these is that the JEE Advanced 2018 examination will be conducted on May 20, 2018.

Aspirants have to sit for two compulsory papers of three hours each. These will be conducted on the same day. While aspirants will get to answer Paper 1 from 9 am to noon, Paper 2 will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IITs use the through JEE Advanced to screen candidates who are then offered admission to undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in engineering, sciences, architecture or pharmaceutics.

The website mentions: "The programmes are credit-based and thus offer the flexibility to progress at one's own pace. A minimum level of performance is essential for satisfactory progress. The medium of instruction is English."

Besides IITs, a number of other institutes use JEE Advanced ranks to screen candidates for admission . Among these are Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy in Visakhapatnam, Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Bhopal, Mohali, Kolkata, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology in Rae Bareli.