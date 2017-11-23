IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore were ranked among the top 10 universities in the latest QS University rankings for the BRICS nations.

The rankings for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa were published late on Wednesday night and figured four Chinese universities out of the top five. In total seven varsities from China found place in the top ten.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore were ranked 9th and 10th respectively. Last year, only IISc Bangalore was among the top 10.

Two other Indian universities which were ranked in the top 20 were IIT Delhi and IIT Madras.

China's Tsinghua, Peking and Fudan universities grabbed the top three positions.