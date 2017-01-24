The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday, January 24, approved the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bill, 2017, under which the IIMs would be declared as 'Institutions of National Importance,' which will enable them to grant degrees to their students.

The 20 IIMs are separate autonomous bodies registered under the Societies Registration Act. Being societies, IIMs are not authorised to award degrees and, hence, they have been awarding post-graduate diploma and fellow programme in management. While these awards are treated as equivalent to MBAs and Ph.D, respectively, the equivalence is not universally acceptable, especially for the fellow programme.