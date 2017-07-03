The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, (IIIT-B) held its 17th convocation ceremony on Sunday, July 2, and the event witnessed quite a few happy revelations. Three students of the integrated M.Tech programme at the institute have been offered their dream job by a Malaysian firm and their annual package comes up to a whopping Rs 66 lakh each.

The students shared their story during the ceremony and said that when they took part in the Hilti Hackathon in Malaysia in 2016, they never imagined that they would be hired by the company. Abhijay Vuyyuuru, Anubhav Bhardwaj and Lijo Johny had designed an app for the company and had also interned with it.

They said that while they hoped they would land good offers after completing the course, this was something unexpected and a big deal. "We never expected to get a job...We were just participating at the Hilti Hackathon in Malaysia in 2016. We created an app, Augbot, related to the construction industry. On emerging as global winners, Hilti offered us internships, then jobs," the Times of India quoted Abhijay as saying.

"The app offers information on construction tools; if the user scans a tool, the app shows how it's made, where it can be used etc," Anubhav added.

While this is quite a success story, what warmed hearts is the story of a visually impaired girl, Vidhya Y, who topped her batch of Masters of Science in Digital Society and was awarded the gold medal.

Speaking about her struggle, Vidhya told the New Indian Express: "I pursued my primary education from a blind school. When I entered class 8, I wanted to change the school but many of them refused admission. Later, I studied at Attibele Public School. I was forced to study economics as I was told that I will not be able to do well in math and science."

While she did well in her board exams, scoring 95 percent, she was not able to take up science as the labs and other facilities were not disabled friendly, due to which she ended up studying commerce with maths. However, after 12th standard Vidhya took up BCA after which she joined IIIT-B. Now, she has put all the doubts around her to rest scoring a 3.82 CGPA out of 4. Vidhya now plans to start an NGO to help visually challenged students so that they do not have to face the issues she did.