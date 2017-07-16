One of the most prestigious awards, IIFA 2017, has come to an end. the three-day extravaganza started on July 13 in New York and it was a roller coaster ride.

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani and Karan Johar were among the stars who graced the event. From Katrina Kaif's dance to Karan-Saif Ali Khan's fun momets as hosts, IIFA Awards 2017 ceremony looked like an amazing journey.

While KJo's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (ADHM) won big in music category, the Best Actor and Actress' title went to Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab.

Kapoor and Sons bagged the Best Story award and Sonam Kapoor became the Best Film.

Check out the complete winners' list of IIFA 2017:

Best Film: Neerja

Leading Role (Male): Shahid Kapoor for Udta Punjab

Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab

Best Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary for Pink

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Anupam Kher for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Shabana Azmi for Neerja

Best Debut Actor (Male): Diljit Dosanjh

Best Debut Actor (Female): Disha Patani

Best Actor in Negative Role: Jim Sarbh for Neerja

Best Comic Actor: Varun Dhawan in Dishoom

Best Story: Kapoor and Sons

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Channa Mere Ya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Music Direction: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Male Playback Singer: Amit Mishra for Bulleya (ADHM)

Best Female Playback Singer: Kanika Kapoor and Tulsi Kumar for Da Da Dasse (Udta Punjab) and Soch Na Sake (Airlift)

Style Icon of the Year: Alia Bhatt

Woman of the Year: Taapsee Pannu for Pink