IIFA 2017, which concluded on July 15 with Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor bagging the Best Actor awards, had been a grand affair. The glittery event was attended by several celebrities who put their best fashion foot forward. Shahid, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and others entertained the audience with their power-packed performances. Hosts Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan also left the audience in splits with their antics.

There were several memorable moments from the IIFA Awards 2017. Take a look at some of the top moments from the award night:

IIFA Awards 2017: Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood celebs who chose to miss ceremony

Karan Johar's dig at Kangana Ranaut: The hosts took a potshot on Kangana at the IIFA stage when Varun Dhawan received the award for Best Actor in Comic Role. Saif started with a joke on nepotism saying, "You are here because of your pappa (filmmaker David Dhawan), to which Varun immediately replied, "You are here because of your mummy (Sharmila Tagore)."

Karan joined in the conversation, admitting that he is also in the industry because of his father, Yash Johar. The trio then together cheered, "Nepotism Rocks." It didn't end there. They also sang the song "bole chudiyaan bole kangana" from KJo's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. To this, Karan quipped: "Kangana nahi bole toh he achcha hai."

For the uninitiated, Kangana fuelled a debate on nepotism at KJo's chat show Koffee With Karan where she also called him "the flag-bearer of nepotism."

Katrina Kaif's double role: Katrina played a double role at the award night courtesy poor editing. She was present at two places at the same time – firstly, when the 34-year-old was on the stage to present the Best Actor trophy and the very next moment she was shown sitting next to Shahid Kapoor in the audience. This resulted in people talking about Katrina on Twitter.

And the best editing award goes to... pic.twitter.com/tQQwJ69zPg — Nitesh (@singh_dr) July 16, 2017

Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan's performance: Varun shared the stage with Salman and the two grooved to the song Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara from the 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman. The song will be part of the sequel of the film, which stars Varun.