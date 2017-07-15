The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which kicked off on July 13, is set to witness a star-studded night on July 15.

The prestigious award night will witness the presence of several Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Shahid Kapoor and a couple of power-packed performances by the stars. Varun and Alia will be making their debut performances at IIFA and the actors are sweating it out rehearsing for the big event.

IIFA 2017 winners prediction: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others to walk away with the prestigious trophy

Although the event will be attended by many, IIFA 2017 will not see some of the A-listed celebs of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor.

While it was said that Shah Rukh would fly down to the UK for his elder son Aryan's nose surgery during the same time as that of the IIFA Awards, Priyanka chose to give the award ceremony a miss to celebrate her 35th birthday with family in Mumbai. The Baywatch actress recently flew down to Mumbai.

Others who had been regular at the award ceremony but couldn't make it this year are Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati are unlikely to attend the event as well.

The glittery award night will be hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan and more than 40,000 people are expected to attend the event.