International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Awards 2017, which kicked off on July 13, will honour the talents of the Bollywood industry in a grand award ceremony on July 15 at MetLife Stadium in New York City.

The star-studded event promises to be a grand one and will witness some power-packed performances by Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Varun and Alia will be making their debut performances in the prestigious award ceremony. The Judwaa 2 actor will pay tribute to his father David Dhawan by performing on the filmmaker's chartbuster songs.

More than 40,000 people are expected to attend IIFA 2017, which will be hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan.

Among the movies nominated for IIFA 2017, Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is leading with nominations in eight categories, followed by M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in seven. Shahid-Alia's Udta Punjab has also been named in multiple categories.

While the main award ceremony will be held from 8pm on July 15 in NYC, it will go live on IIFA webpage and Colors TV for Indian audience in the wee hours of July 16 and repeat telecast on the same day at 7 pm on Colors TV.

As we anxiously wait for the organisers to reveal the winners of IIFA 2017, here is a list of celebs that we believe should walk away with the coveted trophies.

Best Actor: Shahid Kapoor for his performance in Udta Punjab.

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt is expected to take home the trophy for her brilliant performance in Udta Punjab. She is also nominated in the same category for Dear Zindagi. However, we can't rule out the fact that Sonam Kapoor had also delivered a stupendous performance in Neerja, for which she had also bagged a National Award under special mention category. Both Alia and Sonam are likely to give tough competition to each other for the Best Actress award.

Best Film: Pink, which received rave response from all corners, is likely to bag the award.

Best Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary for the film Pink.