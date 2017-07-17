The three-day extravaganza of IIFA 2017 came to an end on July 15. All the celebs looked dapper and a few of them entertained us with amazing performances. However, one of the highlights of the events were Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from the first day's press conference.

The interactive session was attended by several actors, including Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan and Anupam Kher. But all eyes were on ex-lovers Salman and Katrina.

The Tubelight actor celebrated his ex-girlfriend's birthday and sang for her. On day 1, Salman was seen having some difficulty in keeping up with the IIFA schedule, when he said: "I am very bad with dates. The only date I remember is Katrina's birthday." Is something brewing between the ex-love birds?

While their PDA moments touched our hearts, they were seen keeping distance from each other on the final day of IIFA 2017. Is it because Salman's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended the award ceremony?

Iulia was present at IIFA Awards 2017 and she looked gorgeous. But the interesting part is Salman and Katrina who were seen fooling around on day 1 at the press meet, were seen keeping their distance on day 3.

Katrina and Salman are set to reunite for this year's one of the most-awaited movie, Tiger Zinda Hai. Since Kat parted ways with Ranbir Kapoor, she and Salman seemed to have become closer. Their photos from IIFA 2017 day 1 press conference went viral.

@IIFA wat has iulia Vantur done to give her a front row seat, sitting next to big stars.Seniors Anupamji sitting àt d back & iulia in front. pic.twitter.com/yVRN7C93rK — Maria (@Man_united12345) July 15, 2017