The 18th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards witnessed the glamorous presence of several big Bollywood stars. However, it appears that a particular section of people missed Ranveer Singh a lot in the event.

Ranveer was among a number of celebs who gave IIFA 2017 a miss and it looks like fans badly missed the actor's crazy antics. While #IIFA2017 has been trending on Twitter, there are some tweets saying that the event was a boring one as Ranveer was not a part of it.

Some also said that IIFA 2017 could have been much more entertaining if stars like Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor would have performed. Apart from Ranveer, Deepika, Akshay and Ranbir, some other stars who skipped IIFA 2017 are Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan jointly hosted the event. Although performances by Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and some others are being much appreciated, Ranveer seems to be the most missed celeb at IIFA 2017. The actor is known for his energetic persona, and many of the fans have been sharing his videos from previous IIFA award functions, where he entertained with his flamboyance.

No Ranveer, no Priyanka , no Deepika .. Ranbir, Sonam...soooo boring #IIFA2017 You need some real entertainers and red carpet winners. — Ranveer-Superhuman? (@LolSpeakmymind) July 16, 2017

Ranveer has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Padmavati, which is believed to be the reason for his absence from the big event. Co-actress and rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone too has been occupied by the film's schedule. However, co-actor Shahid Kapoor attended the event along with his wife Mira Rajput.