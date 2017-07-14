Bollywood celebs have arrived at New York to attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2017. The three-day extravaganza started off on July 13 and the highlights of the first day's press conference were Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The interactive session was attended by several actors including Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan and Anupam Kher. But all eyes were on ex-lovers Salman and Katrina.

The stars talked about their experience of being associated with IIFA and also shared a few light moments on stage, according to IANS.

The Tubelight actor celebrated his ex-girlfriend's birthday and sang for her. Katrina will celebrate her 33rd birthday on July 16, a day after the main IIFA Awards. The Jagga Jasoos actress looked gorgeous at the press meet wearing tangerine-colored cold-shoulder dress by Rebecca Vallance.

On stage, Salman was seen having some difficulty in keeping up with the IIFA schedule, when he said: "I am very bad with dates. The only date I remember is Katrina's birthday." Is something brewing between the ex-love birds?

Katrina and Salman are set to reunite for this year's one of the most-awaited movie, Tiger Zinda Hai. Since Kat parted ways with Ranbir Kapoor, she and Salman seemed to have become closer.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs are nailing it with their looks in New York. They looked gorgeous on day 1 press conference and also, a few of them walked the ramp at Times Square - IIFA Stomp - in the evening.

IIFA 2017 will have its final big event on July 15.

Watch the moment when Salman sang for Katrina: