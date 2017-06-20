As the most-awaited annual award ceremony International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is inching closer, the excitement among fans has also increased.

According to the latest reports, the star-studded event will air exclusively live on Colors channel from New York, the US, on Sunday, July 16, at 9 am and the repeat telecast will be at 6 pm.

Besides awarding the best of Indian cinema, IIFA 2017 will witness stunning performances by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Director-producer Karan Johar will host the event.

Commenting on the occasion, Karan Johar said, "IIFA is the most awaited international award function of the Indian film fraternity. I am excited and look forward to hosting the 18th Edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards. New York will be spellbound with the magic of IIFA!"

Saif Ali Khan added, "I am happy to be back to the IIFA stage this year as I join my close friend Karan Johar to host the IIFA Awards in New York. The excitement for IIFA has been steadily growing worldwide. This year it's going to be super fun and glamorous in every way as Karan and I are going to have lots of surprises in store for our fans internationally!"