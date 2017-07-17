Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has made it big in Bollywood in only a few years and was recently was seen at the IIFA Awards 2017. He and his alleged girlfriend Kriti Sanon gave an amazing dance performance together in New York on July 15.

Sushant is one of the outspoken actors in Bollywood, but sometimes his blunt response backfires. While he was at IIFA 2017, the actor tweeted: "@IIFA hahahaha."

It looked like a sarcastic reaction from Sushant's side. Soon people gathered to slam Sushant in the post's comment section. According to them, Sushant laughed it off at Shahid Kapoor for beating him to win the Best Actor award.

Sushant and Shahid were the nominees in Best Actor category for their performances in M.S. Dhoni The Untold Story and Udta Punjab respectively. Shahid bagged the title which might have irked the Raabta actor.

As we know, Twitterati can become extremely mean to you and the same thing happened to Sushant. They speculated that the hunk is jealous of Shahid as it was his only chance to bag an award.

However, Sushant has not reverted to the Twitter reactions yet, but we are eagerly waiting what will he say this time.

Check out a few of the responses here:

Lazy Superhero‏ @DipyanshuShukl

He is laughing at IIFA for not getting best actor award..ek mauka mila tha wo bhi gaya..

SSR_Warrior‏ @SSR_warrior

He doesn't laugh on Shahid getting award he laugh bcz they create special categories for varun

Nick ‏ @Nick_Ksg

HAHAHA RAABTA

Sidd Yusuf ‏ @SiddYusuf3

Bro @itsSSR is upset becoz he does not win the best actor at @IIFA ....shahid wins the best actor