One of the much awaited events, IIFA Awards 2017, finally ended with the award ceremony on July 15 in New York. Celebs like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor graced the event.

All the stars looked amazing in their outfits, however, there were a few who disappointed us. While Alia, Katrina, Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning, the worst dressed celebs of the evening were Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu and Kalki Koechlin.

Alia looked gorgeous in her Zuhair Murad Couture gown with a sleek knot and smokey eye. She even won the Style Icon of the Year award along with Best Actress title.

Kriti Sanon and Katrina too won hearts with their pretty ensembles. While Kriti kept it simple in a cream Roberto Cavalli gown with hair in an updo with a few loose tendrils, Katrina wore a blue gown by Ziad Nakad.

Sonakshi walked the green carpet twice in two different looks. Once in a saree, in which her loud make up didn't go well with her entire look, and the other one was an embellished LaBourjoisie red gown and she looked gorgeous in it.

Other best dressed celebs were Disha Patani, Preity Zinta and Mira Rajput who carried themselves with grace in their outfits for IIFA Awards 2017.

Take a look at the slideshow which shows best dressed actresses of IIFA Awards 2017:

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu, Neha Dhupia and Bipasha failed to impress with their choice of outfits. In fact, Karan Johar publicly made them realise that they made a fashion blunder.

Taapsee and Bipasha were a combination of silver and gold. While Taapsee wore a silver Steven Khalil dress which resembled an exploded disco ball, Bipasha's fish-tail glittery gown was too much to take for a normal eye.

Take a look at the slideshow which shows worst dressed actresses of IIFA Awards 2017: