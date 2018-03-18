Actress Ihana Dhillon, who is enjoying the response to her debut film Hate Story 4, recently decided to watch the film in a theatre. However, her plans backfired when some people recognized her and started clicking selfies.

But things took a turn for the worse when the pretty actress was mobbed by overenthusiastic fans and security guards were called to get her out of there.

"She just wanted to see people's reaction but she wasn't expecting people to recognize her. Luckily, a security guard was standing nearby who helped her get out of there," a source said.

Apparently, Dhillon was really shaken up by the incident and has decided to cancel any future theatre visits.

Meanwhile, the revenge drama is recording a good run at the box-office with a collection of Rs 20 crore within six days of its release.

