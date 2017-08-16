Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep and Bigg Boss 4 winner Pratham have extended a helping hand to veteran actor Sadashiva Brahmavar, who has been allegedly ignored by members of his family.

Speaking to Chitraloka website from Bangkok, Sudeep said he was shocked to know about the actor's condition, and expressed sadness that he had had to go through such difficulties at this age. He has reportedly appealed his fans' associations to come to the veteran actor's rescue immediately.

The Kannada superstar feels monetary help alone will not solve the problem, and he wishes to do something that will help Sadashiva Brahmavar return to a peaceful and dignified life.

On the other hand, Pratham has pledged to look after Sadashiva Brahmavar and requested people to contact him if they come across the veteran Kannada actor.

The Times of India broke the news about Brahmavar allegedly being thrown out of the house by his family members. He was spotted in Kumta and those who recognised him offered him food and accommodation.

The daily reported that Sadashiva Brahmavar's sons are living in Bengaluru, but no one looks after him. The actor reportedly claimed that his photos along with the idols of deities of worship were disposed of. However, he refused to divulge the address and other details of his family members.

"My destiny has brought me here; I will go where it takes me. I earned everything except money in life. The fame I earned was because of my hard work. Even in a place like Kumta people identified me and came forward to help," the daily quoted him as saying.

Sadashiva Brahmavar refused to reunite with his family members after the cops offered to send him back to Bengaluru. The actor thanked the youngsters who bought him a bus ticket to Hubballi to meet someone he knows.

The actor, who hails from the Udupi district, has worked in over 150 films. He has shared screen space with biggies like Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Darshan and Sudeep.