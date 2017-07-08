Australian rapper Iggy Azalea put on a very racy display during her performance at Premios Juventud 2017. As it marked her first performance at the Univision award show, the songstress left little to the imagination in a revealing outfit.

While performing her newest single, Switch, Azalea flaunted her fabulous curves in a skin tight shiny red PVC ensemble that accentuated her tiny waist. The 27-year-old singer donned a pair of black and red high-heeled ankle boots.

She displayed her bare midriff while also flashed her pert derriere through criss-crossed strings stitched across the bottom. Similar strings ran down her arms and legs.

The Black Widow rapper recently took to Snapchat to make a shocking revelation that she is collaborating with her arch rival rapper Azealia Banks. The duo is known for their long-running feud. However, Banks will be featured in the Australian rapper's upcoming album, Digital Distortion.

She wrote, "Public service announcement. Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day."