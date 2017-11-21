The ongoing Padmavati controversy has brought the Indian film fraternity together but looks like producer Boney Kapoor is not in a mood to either comment or show support for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.

At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opening ceremony red carpet, when Boney Kapoor was asked to comment on Deepika Padukone's Padmavati, he said: "Padmavati is, well, not my film."

When asked about the Padmavati row, producer Boney Kapoor on IFFI red carpet said, "Padmavati is, well, not my film."

Well, that's surprising for a senior producer to comment like that.

And within no time, Sridevi's husband was trolled. One user said: "His daughters movie is about to be released in a few months .. so he will bootlick anyone or anything till that time" [sic.]

His daughters movie is about to be released in a few months .. so he will bootlick anyone or anything till that time

The other troll commented: "His films in the past have run into financial issues. Quite sure he must be happy that other director/producer's films face huge problems too. He is a coward and an insensitive person too." [sic.]

His films in the past have run into financial issues. Quite sure he must be happy that other director/producer's films face huge problems too. He is a coward and an insensitive person too.

While one fan said: "Spineless person." [sic.]

Spineless person.

Looks like there's a divide within the film industry.

Meanwhile, even as Rajput groups are protesting against the release of Padmavati movie, Shahid Kapoor appears to be not so worried about it as he believes the film will get released and loved by all.

The actor asserted that he had faced a similar situation during the release of Udta Punjab, but the film was eventually released and much appreciated. He believes Padmavati too will be released and will be loved by all.

"It will be a precedent which I am not proud of if the film finds it difficult to release. I believe that the film will release. I believe that this process is difficult and like I said, I went through a similar process with Udta Punjab. I eventually saw the film come out and I eventually saw the film loved and celebrated," Shahid said at ongoing IFFI.

"So, till I am disappointed, I will choose to be optimistic, because this has happened in the past. And I did see 'Udta Punjab' released. It was released all over the country. "It released peacefully and it was seen by any and everybody and the people whom the film was about, the state of Punjab, their reaction was so beautiful when they saw the film. And I really think it will be similar for 'Padmavati'," Shahid added.

He also condemned the threats against Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and called them "shameful".