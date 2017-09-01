Lenovo-owned Motorola launched new Moto X4 at the Europe's biggest technology trade show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2017 in Germany.

For those unaware, Motorola's new Moto X4 is the successor of the Moto X Style aka Pure Edition (3rd Gen), which was launched in 2015 series. Thankfully to make up for the lost time, the company has incorporated several innovative features to make Moto X4 stand-out among rivals in the mid-range class.

The new Moto X4 comes with all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language having curvaceous body. It is protected by anodised aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back, to shield the device from getting scratches.

Furthermore, it comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning users can take the Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five feet under water for up to 30 minutes.

The main highlight of the Moto X4 is its camera hardware. It boasts Dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and another 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

Interesting thing about the Moto X4 camera is that it comes with special Landmark Detection application that serve as the information portal, users just need to point the lens at an object of interest and it will automatically ask if he/she want to learn more about what they're seeing. It can even scan a business card and quickly add the info to your contacts. If the user is looking to spice up their selfies, they can try out the Face Filters feature, which lets them add a layer of animation to the photos or videos.

On the front, Moto X4 houses an equally impressive 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

Another notable aspect of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity feature. Motorola has tied up with a French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm in to the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

Motorola Moto X4 also comes with Amazon Alexa digital assistant, third smartphone in the world feature after Huawei Mate 9 and the HTC U11. With this, users can use voice command to do task such as dictate text and send it on WhatsApp, open camera to snap picture/selfie, search anything on the internet and do more, without having to unlock the phone's screen.

Other stipulated features include 5.2-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

Motorola Moto X4 price and availability details:

Motorola Moto X4 is coming in Super Black and Sterling Blue colour options and confirmed to hit stores first in European regions this month for €399 ($475/Rs. 30,360) and later in US, other global regions in the fall. Stay tuned.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto X4: