Assam government has come up with a draft population policy by which people with more than two children will not be entitled to government jobs. It also proposed to facilitate free education for all girls in the state till university level.

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement during a media conference. "This is a draft population policy. We have suggested that people having more than two children will not be eligible for any government jobs," PTI quoted him as saying.

The policy also maintained that a person, who will get a government job in Assam after meeting the condition, will have to maintain it for the rest of his service. "For employment generation schemes like giving tractors, offering homes and other government benefits, this two-children norm will be applicable. Besides, all elections such as panchayats, municipal bodies and autonomous councils held under the state election commission will also have this norm for candidates," Sarma added.

The minister further said that he wants to offer all kinds of free facilities for girl students in Assam, which will also curb the school dropout rate. Moreover, the policy is likely to have a provision of offering fifty percent women reservation in government jobs and election.

"Besides, a proposal for providing incentives is also included for poor persons, who take care of their elderly parents. The policy will also care for the adolescents. We will work for public awareness and reach out through religious leaders, NGOs, parliamentarians and media in this regard," he said.

Sarma said that the government will seek public suggestions on these issues till July, and then a resolution will be taken through a debate in the state Assembly.