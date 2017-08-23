For all those who value luxury above anything, Lamborghini has come out with a new smartphone that takes lavishness to another level. Meet the Italian supercarmaker's new Alpha-One smartphone, which comes at a price of $2,450 (about Rs. 1.5 lakh).

The Android handset, which is touted to be a "signature smartphone," is made with "the finest materials" including handcrafted Italian leather and a liquid alloy to resist corrosion while remaining lightweight. While this is all the luxury the phone offers for shelling a sky-high amount of money, the specs are something that you will not be smitten by.

The Alpha-One comes with a 5.5-inch WQHD screen with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels. The phone runs on Android Nougat and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor.

When it comes to memory capacity, the Alpha-One features 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. The handset also has a 20-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It also sports a 3,250mAh battery, dual SIM card support and fingerprint scanner.

Some smartphones with similar specs from other companies were released as early as in the first half of 2016, and many of them are currently priced much cheaper.

For example, OnePlus 3, which was released in June 2016, is now available on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 22,999 (about $360). Powered by the same Snapdragon 820 chipset, OnePlus 3 features a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It also comes with 6GB of RAM.

Other handsets like Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and the LG G6 also offer specs similar to the Lamborghini Alpha-One, but at much cheaper prices.

The Alpha-One is available in both the UK and UAE, as well as online. In the UK, the phone is being sold at Harrods while in the UAE, it can be purchased in multiple retailers, including the Levant luxury boutique in the Dubai Mall.