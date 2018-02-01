Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is undoubtedly one of the most loved television actresses with a massive fan base. She is also the only Indian TV actress who enjoys a fan base of over 6.5 million on Instagram.

While millions are aware of the actress' stardom, not many know about the most popular TV actor who enjoys a similar fan base.

It's none other than Shaheer Sheikh. The actor, who is popular not just in India but overseas as well, has become the first male TV actor to garner 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Other popular TV actors who enjoy huge fan base on Instagram are, Rithvik Dhanjani with 1.9 million fans, Karan Wahi with 1.5 million, Karan Patel with 1.3 million, Nakuul Mehta and Ravi Dubey with 1.1 million each.

Shaheer, who rose to popularity with his role as Arjuna in Mahabharat, is a star in Indonesia. He juggles between his Hindi and Indonesian shows and flies in and out of the country quite often.

Meanwhile, Shaheer is set to return to small screen with an intense love story after his popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi ended last year. The hunk will romance Twinkle Patel, who had earlier played the parallel lead in Star Plus Tu Mera Hero.

In his personal life, Shaheer was said to be in a relationship with his Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Erica Fernandes before they reportedly parted ways recently. Erica had been an integral part of Shaheer's life; from accompanying him to a showroom for his car purchase to sharing a great bond with his family, Erica's closeness to Shaheer was pretty evident.

However, it was said that Erica broke up with Shaheer as he was reportedly two-timing her with his ex-girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting — an Indonesian singer and single mother of a three-year-old. The two were madly in love for a short period of time before they parted ways in 2015. Shaheer's infidelity report was, however, rubbished by Erica on her social media page.