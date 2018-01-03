The ninth annual Idol Star Athletics Championships will be held on January 15 at the Goyang Gymnasium in Seoul. This year, the event will focus on rhythmic gymnastics, bowling, archery and aerobics.

The show will be hosted by Super Junior singer Leeteuk in association with Apink member Bomi and popular television personality Jun Hyun Moo. EXID member Hani and Infinite singer Sunggyu will also take up the role of special MCs.

Check out the celebrity lineup for this year below:

EXO – the South Korean Chinese boy band under SM Entertainment, Wanna One – the 11-member boy group under YMC Entertainment, Twice - the nine-member girl group formed by JYP Entertainment and Red Velvet – the five-member girl group under SM Entertainment.

The members of EXO and Wanna One have confirmed to participate in bowling segment. Meanwhile, Cosmic Girls member Cheng Xiao and Twice singer Mina will be showing off their skills in rhythmic gymnastics.

The event is expected to be broadcast in the month of February. "While it is true that we are currently in the midst of planning [the event], the exact details have not yet been confirmed," a representative of MBC said last month.

The Idol Star Athletics Championships is organised by MBC every year since 2010. It is described as a Lunar New Year special show, which features the participation of popular K-Pop groups in various sports events.