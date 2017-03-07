The 45th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is underway in Alaska, United States. The race commenced in the city of Anchorage and will end in the community of Nome. Teams will also have to race across the frozen Bering Sea coast en route to the finish. Around 2,000 dogs belonging to 72 mushers will be taking part in the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race with the race spanning nearly 1,000 miles of Alaska wilderness.

Here is a look at some of the best pictures from the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.