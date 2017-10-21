Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been winning fans all over the internet this Saturday (October 21) after turning down a spot-fixing offer from a bookie in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pakistan are currently taking on Sri Lanka in an ODI and T20I series.

According to Pakistan-based Geo News sources, the approach was made at a Dubai mall, just before Pakistan were due to play their 2nd ODI against the Lankan Lions on October 16.

A player was approached. As per rules he immediately reported to PCB who informed ICC. Matters are jointly in hand. No further comment. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) October 21, 2017

Sarfraz, who led Pakistan to ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title triumph over India, not only declined the offer spot-on but also reported the matter to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

Although the hunt for the bookie is still on, some major developments have reportedly been made.

Sources have claimed to Geo News that the person in question has been identified as Irfan Ansari, a resident of Karachi who is an employee of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Interesting fact is that Irfan is a well-known figure among the cricket fraternity in UAE and Pakistan. He is also claimed to know some members of the Pakistan cricket team, personally.

The news organisation did contact Irfan immediately to know about the shocking claims. As expected, he denied making such an offer and said that he "might have said something like that as a joke."

Nevertheless, the PCB has tightened security measures for the Pakistan team for the remainder of the tour and has also issued curfew orders to not step out of their hotel after a particular time.

Pakistan lead the 5-match ODI series against Sri Lanka 4-0 with one match to be played and three T20Is to follow.