In a bid to take on Reliance Jio's numerous cashback offers, Idea Cellular has now announced a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of 4G smartphones. This offer is different as most of the operators give cashback on selected models.

The Idea postpaid users, who have taken the Nirvana voice combo plans of Rs 389 for 36 months, will be able to avail the cashback offer.

When it comes to prepaid, the customer needs to do a recharge of at least Rs 199 every month to be eligible for the cashback. The Rs 199 plan offers unlimited free local and STD calls along with a usage of 1.4GB per day data and 100SMSes.

But customers who are using long validity plans are not supposed to recharge every month. For receiving the cashback, prepaid users need to do a recharge of Rs 3,000 in the first 18 months, after that the user will receive a cashback of Rs 750, and do the same recharge for the next 18 months to receive the second part of cash back of Rs 1,250.

"The primary barrier for 4G adoption has been 4G handset affordability. The focus is on upgrading the customer to 4G by making 4G handsets more affordable. We are targeting this communication to all customers intending to buy a new 4G smartphone," Economic Times quoted Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, as saying.

Reliance Jio's entry into the telecom market has raised a battle of tariffs and now, the tussle is for cashback offers.

Reliance Jio had earlier revised its offer by launching a cashback offer for both new and existing customers in which they can avail a cashback of up to Rs 2,200 on the purchase of new smartphone of 22 companies. Airtel and Vodafone also have some cashback plans.