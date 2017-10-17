Remember the young girl Aanchal Munjal who played the role of Sunny Deol's onscreen teenage daughter in Ghayal Once Again last year? Currently on a heart-stealing spree with her girl-next-door avatar in her in Bindass' web series 'Dil Buffering', the 19-year-old actress plays the lead character Abby, who is in pursuit of true love.

The show revisits Abby's past relationships as life throws certain subtle signs at her that hint that probably she has already met her soul mate but has not realised it yet.She thinks she did not give love a fair chance and snapped out of every relationship quickly when something wrong happened instead of trying to work through it. Abby is hopelessly romantic and believes in stories of true love.

In an exclusive chat with International Business Times India, Anchal Munjal talks about her role in Dil Buffering, how millennials are affected by peers and her dream of doing a biopic on Kareena Kapoor Khan.

How did Dil Buffering happen to you?

Till date whatever has happened to me, was meant for me in every way. Same goes for DB, I got a call from the creatives and things were taken forward and finalised in a time span of 4 days.

Is there a little bit of Abby in Aanchal Munjal as well?

Yes, there is resemblance of Abby in Aanchal. They both love doing something creative when disturbed. Abby likes to bake whereas Aanchal writes poems. And they can't see others in pain.

Do you believe in true love in today's time?

Yes I do, and I also feel love can be shown in a lot of ways. For me respect and care joint together is love! It's about how you want to or accept love.

Do you think today's younger generation is losing their ability to be in love?

It's not about the generation but about the age. In early 20s, human brain is more focused on work but you also feel the need for a companion, that is when a term called 'fling' comes in. More than friendship, less than a relationship.

Tell us why do you think millennials belong to an anxious generation?

Millennials aren't anxious; it's the peers that affect you the most. You need to be selective about the people you hang out with. As they say, 'sangat ka asar' is not always good.

After working as a child actor in films and TV shows, how does it feel to be in the lead?

It's a good change. Being the lead is a lot of responsibility on your shoulders. I remember my director telling me, 'the series is going to run because of you'. This statement was enough to tell me how much they believe in me and I did my best for them to pat my back with pride.

Was becoming an actor always in your mind?

I think the only reason of my existence in this world is because I had to be an actor. I am born to do this.

How did you get your first break in movies, television?

My first break was for a TV show, a cameo role, my mother had dropped in my pictures to various people and one of the production houses called us back, auditioned me and I got the part.

What references did you take while preparing for your role of Abby in the web series?

More than references, I believe in creating the character narrated to me by the director and so I did the same for Abby. (I) worked on her behaviourism and mannerism, her body language and expressions. Being the director's puppet, helps me visualise the characters in my mind.

What are your expectations from Dil Buffering?

My expectations from every project is that I do justice to the role and people love and appreciate it.

Do you think Dil Buffering will help you bag good roles in future?

Dil Buffering can definitely help me showcase my talent and potential. My God, destiny and hard work will get me where I see myself.

Is it hectic when you switch from doing films to TV shows to Web series?

It's always different working on different entertainment mediums. Where films do give you a lot of time to prepare, web series helps you focus in a limited time span. Same goes for Dil Buffering, the shoot was definitely hectic as I had to shoot for 17-18 hours. But it's always fun.

Have you taken up any other project other than Dil Buffering?

Talks are still on and you'll know soon. Although, my south film named Sei is releasing next month where I play the leading lady.

Tell us about dream role, director, actor, actresss you want to work with.

The list of good directors I wanna work with, is endless. But I'd definitely want to do a biopic on Kareena ma'am directed by Karan Johar -- what better duo than that !? Talking about actors I'd love to work with, Varun Dhawan definitely tops the list.