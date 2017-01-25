The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of Company Secretaries Foundation Programme examination 2016. The online examination was held on December 3 and 4, 2016 across 114 cities.

A total of 66.21 percent passed the ICSI CS Foundation programme exam 2016. Deepak Jain from Haryana secured the first rank, while Rashmeet Kaur Chhabra from Chhattisgarh stood in the second position, and the third position is jointly held by Preeti Rajan Deshmukh from Maharashtra and VR Shashanghan Suresh from Tamil Nadu.

[READ: UPSC Civil Services main exam 2016 results: How and where to check IAS, IPS, IFS results]

Where and how to check ICSI CS Foundation programme exam 2016 results:

- Go to Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) official website

- Follow "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet"

- Select Examination as "Foundation Programme Examination December"

- Enter Roll Number

- Submit

Candidates can check the break-up of their results and download the e-result-cum-marks statement. Those who passed the exam will appear for computer-based CS Foundation Programme examination to be held on June 3 and 4, 2017.