Iconic Piccadilly Circus billboards switched off for longest time since WWII

  • January 16, 2017 20:01 IST
    By Storyful
A single HD screen worth £30m is to replace the current six screens. The billboards were switched on 15 January ahead of the renovation works which are said to continue until autumn this year, the longest time the boards have been switched off since the Blitz.
