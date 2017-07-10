Owing to fans' demand, HMD Global Oy, the official brand licensee of the Nokia brand re-launched iconic Nokia 3310 with little change in design language, earlier this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

Now, Russia's popular phone customiser Caviar has released the same Nokia 3310 (2017) series with a pure gold coating in the honour of country's president Vladimir Putin, who for the first time met US president Donald Trump at the recently concluded G20 Summit, Hamburg, Germany.

It also features high-grade leather lining with stripes of 'Black Velvet'. On the back, it boasts gold plated circular insignia having Putin and Trump intra-posed with both of them looking in the same direction (left side)

The special "Putin-Trump Summit Edition" edition phone's case is made up of tempered titanium of VT-23 grade and the coating is a damask steel pattern.

However, under-the-hood, the device house same specifications as seen in the original Nokia 3310 (2017). It offers marathon 22 hours of talk time and close to one month of standby time, houses a 2MP camera on the back and comes with iconic snake game, as well.

Nokia 3310 Putin-Trump Summit Edition price and availability:

As of now, the new Putin-Trump Summit Edition Nokia 3310 is currently available in Russia for a whopping $2,468 (approx. €2166/Rs 1.61 lakh).

There is no word whether Caviar has any plans of launching the special edition phone in other markets outside Russia.

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia products.