Polar lights or Northern lights, which is often referred to as Aurora Borealis, is a tourist attraction in Iceland, but this celestial phenomenon is now causing trouble as the tourists are driving haywire because of it.

Also Read: NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope: A giant exoplanet and star spotted romancing for the first time!

The incident took place in South Iceland, where the tourists were found driving inappropriately, in between the lanes due to the distraction caused by the Northern lights.

The incident occurred on the highway leading to Iceland's Keflavík International Airport, as reported by the Iceland Magazine.

Previously, the cops believed that the tourists were drinking and driving, but it was an outcome of the stunning view of the Aurora Borealis in the sky from which the drivers couldn't get their eyes off, leading to road hazards.

"The driver told the police he saw the Northern lights and couldn't bring himself to stop looking at them," as per a police statement, BBC reported.

The drivers were then given a piece of advice, which stated that they could park their vehicles at a safe spot on the road and continue watching the unique and beautiful celestial phenomenon without posing any danger to anyone, the Iceland Magazine stated.

Earlier in January 2017, an unusual instance took place in Ontario, Canada, when pillars of lights were spotted. Timmy Joe, a YouTuber, captured this significant occurrence and posted it on his YouTube channel.

Initially he believed the mind-blowing alien light streaks was Northern lights, but he was wrong; they were found to be crystal fog, the light pillars were actually ice forming at high altitudes, as per NASA.

"On freezing winter nights, crystals of flat ice, referred to as crystal fog, which are situated in the higher atmosphere, rapidly descend to the Earth's surface, NASA stated, as per an International Business Times India report.