Did you know football can lead to a significant population boom? Though it's hard to believe, this instance will leave you speechless!

After Iceland defeated England in the 2016 Euro, the celebrations resulted in an unexpected population boom! While the England football team copped a load of flak for losing to minnows Iceland, Icelanders were enjoying themselves, maybe a bit too much!

The little island of Iceland, with a population of 300,000, surprised everyone by winning the match and shocking a football powerhouse, though a consistently underperforming one.

Now, apparently the population of the small island celebrated the popular victory way too hard, so much so that a major population spurt has taken place over the nine months since the legendary victory.

The highest number of births was during the weekend of March 25 and 26, 2017, breaking records, a report by Independent revealed.

You can check out the entire story of Iceland's journey during Euro 2016: