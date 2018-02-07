One of the most intriguing cricket matches ever will be coming across live on Thursday February 8 and Friday February 9 from the scenic St Mortiz in the Swiss Alps. The Ice Cricket 2018 edition will feature some of the best Indian, Pakistan and more cricket legends from around the world.

Always wanted to see the famed India-Pakistan clash in the cricket field but the political tensions left you bereft of the experience? Well, the time has actually come to witness the likes of Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar turn back the clock.

The cricket greats will clash swords in ten-over-per-innings matches over the two days.

Full list of cricket legends participating:

Team Diamonds: Virender Sehwag (India) - Captain, Zaheer Khan (India), Mohammed Kaif (India), Ajit Agarkar (India), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Michael Hussey (Australia), Andrew Symonds (Australia), Joginder Sharma (India), Ramesh Powar (India), Rohan Jain (Switzerland).

Team Royals: Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - Captain, Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan), Abdul Razzaq (Pakistan), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Graeme Smith (South Africa), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Nathan McCullum (New Zealand), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Monty Panesar (England), Owais Shah (England), Matt Prior (England), Aidan Andrews (Switzerland).

Admiring the beautiful scenes in St. Moritz ahead of the Ice Cricket games with @IceCricketCH. Looking forward to an interesting and exciting tournament #Switzerland pic.twitter.com/7gMKPRV6Sw — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 7, 2018