Ten teams, including two-time champion West Indies, will take part in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, which will be held in Zimbabwe between March 4 and 25. Two spots for next year's 10-team showpiece event are up for grabs in the upcoming tournament.

Hosts England along with seven other top-ranked ODI teams earned a direct qualification for World Cup 2019.

On the other hand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland, who are ranked between eight and 12 made it to the qualifying event on the basis of their positions on the ICC ODI rankings.

Netherlands, Scotland, Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea (teams who finished on top four spots at ICC World Cricket League Champions 2015/17) along with the United Arab Emirates and Nepal (finalists of World Cricket League Division 2) will be featuring in the 10-team qualifying event.

Tournament format

The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each -- A and B.

Group A Group B Ireland Afghanistan Netherlands Hong Kong Papua New Guinea (PNG) Nepal United Arab Emirates (UAE) Zimbabwe West Indies Scotland

Top three teams from each group at the end of single-legged round robin group-stage will qualify for Super Six round, from which the top two teams will qualify for the final that will be held at the Harare Sports Club on March 25.

Each team will get two points for a win, one for a draw or No Result. If teams are tied on points at the end of group stages, Net Run Rate will come in to play to determine the placings.

Venues

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Harare Sports Club, Harare

Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare

Kwekwe Sports Club, Kwekwe

Full schedule of ICC World Cup Qualifier

Match Date Time Venue PNG vs UAE Sunday, March 4 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare Ireland vs Netherlands Sunday, March 4 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare Zimbabwe vs Nepal Sunday, March 4 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Afghanistan vs Scotland Sunday, March 4' 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo PNG vs Ireland Tuesday, March 6 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare West Indies vs UAE Tuesday, March 6 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Tuesday, March 6 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Scotland vs Hong Kong Tuesday, March 6 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo Netherlands vs UAE Thursday, March 8 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare West Indies vs PNG Thursday, March 8 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare Scotland vs Nepal Thursday, March 8 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Thursday, March 8 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo West Indies vs Ireland Saturday, March 10 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare PNG vs Netherlands Saturday, March 10 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare ZImbabwe vs Hong Kong Saturday, March 10 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Afghanistan vs Nepal Saturday, March 10 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo West Indies vs Netherlands Monday, March 12 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare Ireland vs UAE Monday, March 12 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare Hong Kong vs Nepal Monday, March 12 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Zimbabwe vs Scotland Monday, March 12 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo Super Six Match 1 Thursday, March 5 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare Super Six Match 1 Thursday, March 15 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Play-off Thursday, March 15 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare Play-off Thursday, March 15 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Kwekwe Sports Club, Kweke Super Six Match 3 Friday, March 16 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare 7th place play-off Saturday, March 17 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Kwekwe Sports Club, Kweke 9th place play-off Saturday, March 17 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare Super Six Match 4 Sunday, March 18 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare Super Six Match 5 Monday, March 19 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare Super Six Match 6 Tuesday, March 20 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare Super Six Match 7 Thursday, March 22 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare Super Six Match 8 Thursday, March 22 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare Super Six Match 9 Friday, March 23 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare Final Sunday, March 25 7:30am GMT, 9:30am local, 1pm IST Harare Sports Club, Harare

Complete squads - World Cup Qualifier 2018

AFGHANISTAN: Asghar Stanikzai (captain), Dawlat Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Ihsanullah Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Nasir Jamal, Javed Ahmadi, Mujeeb Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Shahpoor Zadran and Sharafuddin Ashraf. Phil Simmons (coach)

HONG KONG: Babar Hayat (captain), Ahsan Abbasi, Nadeem Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Barkat, Chris Carter, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Nizakat Khan, Scott McKechnie, Anshuman Rath, Simandeep Singh and Shahid Wasif. Simon Cook (coach)

IRELAND: William Porterfield (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling and Gary Wilson

NETHERLANDS: Peter Borren (captain), Wesley Barresi, Ben Cooper, Scott Edwards, Vivian Kingma, Frederick Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Maxwell O'Dowd, Pieter Seelaar, Shane Snater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren and Sikander Zulfiqar. Ryan Campbell (coach)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA: Assadollah Vala (captain), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Mahuru Dai, Kiplin Doriga, Jason Kila, Vani Morea, Alei Nao, Damien Ravu, John Reva, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Tony Ura, Norman Vanua and Jack Vare. Joe Dawes (coach)

SCOTLAND: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Ali Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal and Stuart Whittingham. Grant Bradburn (coach)

WEST INDIES: Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Nikita Miller, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels and Kesrick Williams. Stuart Law (coach)

ZIMBABWE: Graeme Cremer (captain), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Brian Vitori, Malcolm Waller. Heath Streak (coach)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Qadeer Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammad Boota, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Adnan Mufti, Mohammad Naveed, Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman

NEPAL: Paras Khadka (captain), Gyanendra Malla, Shakti Gauchan, Basant Regmi, Sharad Vesawkar, Sompal Kami, KC Karan, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dilip Nath, Lalit Bhandari, Anil Sah, Rohit Kumar, Lalit Rajbanshi