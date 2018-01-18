India captain Virat Kohli struck it big at ICC Awards 2017 by bagging two top honours - Cricketer of the Year (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) and ODI Cricketer of the Year today (January 18). He was also named the captain of both Test and ODI teams of the year.

In the qualification period from 21 September 2016 to the end of 2017, Kohli scored 2,203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 including eight centuries, 1,818 ODI runs at 82.63 including seven centuries, and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153. Under his leadership, India topped the ICC Test team rankings.

Kohli is the fourth Indian to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy after Rahul Dravid (2004) Sachin Tendulkar (2010) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2016).

The 29-year-old scored six tons in ODIs last year, averaging an astonishing 76.84 – his ODI career average now stands at 55.74. This is the second time he has won the ODI honour. The last time was in 2012.

"It means a lot to me to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 and also ODI Cricketer of the Year. I won that (ODI) back in 2012. This is the first time I am winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. This is a huge honour for me, probably the biggest award we have in world cricket.

"Two Indians getting back-to-back makes it more special. Last time it was Ash (Ashwin) and this time I am getting it. I a really really honoured. I want to thank ICC for recognising all the hard word we put in. Want to congratulate all the winners," Kohli said.

Australian skipper Steve Smith, the world number one batsman in ICC Test Rankings, won the Test Cricketer of the Year award.

"It is a great honour to win the Test player of the year award. It is called Test crickte for a reason and I am very humbled to win that award. I have had a really good year, I think I scored six hundreds in the year (2017), more importantly led the team to Ashes victory. I love playing Test cricket," Smith said.

India's young legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal won the T20I Performance of the Year honour. His 6/25 against England in Bengaluru got him the trophy.

Pakistani paceman Hasan Ali won the Emerging Player award. He was the Man-of-the-series for his 13 wickets at ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as his team won the title. He ended the year 2017 as the world number one ODI bowler in ICC Rankings.

"It's an honour that ICC has given me Emerging Player award. This is a big achievement for me and Pakistan. This is big for youngsters in Pakistan," the 23-year-old Hasan said.

Afghanistan's legspinner Rashid Khan won the Associate Cricketer of the Year honour. The 19-year-old took 60 wickets in the year 2017. It is a record for an Associate player in a calendar year.

"I am really honoured and happy to get the ICC award. It is a very honourable and happy moment for me. 2017 was memorable for me. I really enjoyed myself in 2017," Rashid, who is currently playing in Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, said in a video message.

ICC Awards 2017 Winners

Cricketer of the Year (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) – Virat Kohli (India)

Test Cricketer of the Year – Steve Smith (Australia)

ODI Cricketer of the Year – Virat Kohli (India)

T20I Performance of the Year – Yuzvendra Chahal (India) - 6/25 versus England in Bengaluru

Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year – Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Spirit of Cricket Award – Anya Shrubsole (England women's team)

Umpire of the Year (David Shepherd Trophy) – Marais Erasmus

Fans' Moment of the Year - Pakistan winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 beating India in England

Test Team of the Year: Dean Elgar, David Warner, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Kagiso Rabada, James Anderson.

ODI Team of the Year: Virat Kohli (captain), David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Trent Boult, Hasan Ali, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah.

ICC Awards 2017 - Women's Winners

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for Cricketer of the Year - Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ODI Player of the Year - Amy Satterthwhite (New Zealand)

T20I Player of the Year - Beth Mooney (Australia)

Emerging Player of the Year - Beth Mooney

ICC Awards 2016 Winners

Cricketer of the Year – Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Test Cricketer – Ashwin

ODI Cricketer – Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Women's ODI Cricketer – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Women's T20I Cricketer – Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

T20I Performance – Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies ) (34 not out, 10 balls, 1x4, 4x6, ICC WT20 India 2016 final v England, Kolkata)

Emerging Cricketer – Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Associate/Affiliate Cricketer – Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan)

Spirit of Cricket Award – Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

Umpire – Marais Erasmus

About ICC Awards voting academy and previous winners of Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

Previous winners of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy are Rahul Dravid (2004), Jacques Kallis, Andrew Flintoff (joint winners in 2005), Ricky Ponting (2006 & 2007), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (2008), Mitchell Johnson (2009 & 2014), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Jonathan Trott (2011), Kumar Sangakkara (2012), Michael Clarke (2013), Steve Smith (2015) and Ravichandaran Ashwin (2016)

The voting academy included: Javed Hamim, Emal Parsley (both Afghanistan), Mel Jones (Australia), Athar Ali Khan, M.Farid Ahmed (both Bangladesh), Lawrence Booth, Julian Guyer, Nasser Hussain (all England), Ian Callender (Ireland), Sunandan Lele, (India), Mark Geenty, Ian Smith (both New Zealand), Mazhar Arshad, Ramiz Raja (both Pakistan), Tristan Holme, Shaun Pollock (South Africa), Russel Arnold, Rex Clementine (both Sri Lanka), Mehluli Sibanda, Mpumelelo Mbangwa (all Zimbabwe), Ian Bishop, Vinode Mamchan and Barry Wilkinson (all Windies), while the voting process was monitored by the ICC's Head of Internal Audit

International captains and match referees voted for the David Shepherd Trophy

ICC Spirit of Cricket award was decided by the umpires and ICC Chief Executive