Indian offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin was named Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2016 by the International Cricket Council earlier today. Ashwin has now become only the third Indian cricketer to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers trophy after Rahul Dravid won the first award back in 2004, followed by Sachin Tendulkar in 2010.

Ashwin had an outstanding year in Test cricket picking up 48 wickets in eight Test matches and also contributed a lot with the bat, scoring 336 runs. Despite Ashwin playing only 3 ODIs during the voting period (September 14, 2015 to September 20, 2016) he had a huge impact in the T20 internationals where he picked up 27 wickets with an outstanding economy rate of 6.29 as India won the Asian Cup, reached the semi finals of the World T20, and defeated Australia 3-0 earlier this year.

In India's recent Test series victory against England Ashwin once again was in top form as he picked up 28 wickets in five matches.

"There are a lot of people to thank for this wonderful achievement I have made. It has been a great couple of years, but this year has been even more special. What is very noticeable is the way I have bowled and batted and the way I have gone about doing my business. What is more important, as far as I am concerned, is the number of people behind my success".

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my family. I'd like to thank the ICC and most-importantly my team-mates. I'd also like to thank the support staff for our success. We've had a great transition ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni hung up his boots. A young captain has taken over, we are on the right track, and we now have a new bunch of great boys," the ICC official website quoted Ashwin as saying.

Other top honors went to Quinton de Kock who was named ODI Cricketer of the Year 2016, Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq was awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award, and Umpire of the Year was awarded to Marais Erasmus.

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was named the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2016. Carlos Brathwaite was awarded the T20 Performance of the Year for his heroics in the finals of the T20 World Cup which helped West Indies become T20 Champions, and finally Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzah was named ICC Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year.