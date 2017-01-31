Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate - Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) examination, held in November 2016, on Tuesday evening.

ICAI had announced results of Chartered Accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on January 17.

ICAI will make CA IPCC exam results 2017 available on its official website icaiexam.icai.org at around 6.00 p.m. on January 31. The list of candidates who score a minimum of 55 percent and above marks will be put up on the website.

The results will be sent to the registered email addresses of those who have opted for it as soon as it is declared. ICAI opened e-mail registering window on January 27, so that candidates can get their results directly in their inbox.

Candidates also can check their results through SMS: Send CAINTER(Space) six digit IPC examination roll number (for instance: CAINTER 564514) to 58888.

[ICAI Exam official website]