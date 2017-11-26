This week, we witnessed the launch of several phones, superfast quantum computers; also, a robot made headline, which wishes to procreate and lot more important things happened.

To give a clear idea, International Business Times India (technology team) is presenting you the curated list of notable news in the world of technology that happened through the week (November 20-26).

Xiaomi: Among all, Xiaomi made the most noise this week, as it launched the first 'Made in India' Mi Power Bank 2i series, which also happens to be manufactured at the company's third local facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Two other being in the Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The new Mi Power Bank 2i comes in two variants—10,000mAh and 20,000mAh—for Rs 799 and Rs 1,499, respectively.

The company also announced that it will be unveiling new smartphone specially build for local Indian population and going by the 'Desh Ka Smartphone' teaser, its USP will be the long battery life.

A Robot that wishes to procreate: Humanoid Sophia, which recently got citizenship in Saudi Arabia is back in the news again and this time, in an interview with local publication, has wished to have family of its own and have kids similar to actual humans.

First ever 5G live demo in India: While consumers are getting hooked with high-speed (practical terms: up to 9 mbps ) 4G LTE networks, national telecom carriers have started testing the new-age 5G technology, which once implemented will offer 5.7 gbps internet speed, that's more than 5,000 times the current standard.

Elon Musk's Tesla forays in smartphone market: Like the cars, Tesla-brand powerbank comes with stunning design and multi-utility functions.

A key aspect of the new Tesla powerbank is that it comes integrated with Apple lightning cable and also a detachable microUSB jack, meaning users don't have to buy separate cables for Apple iPhones (iPads) and Android mobiles.

Google scholarship for bright Indian students: Google's plan is to help more talented developers and improve their learning on the emerging technologies like mobile and web development, machine learning, artificial intelligence, AR/ VR and Cloud platforms. In that order, the search engine giant has pledged to offer tools and education to several lakhs of developers and students across the nation.

Free Internet for all! : Kim Dotcom, the founder of Megaupload file sharing website, in a series of tweets has hinted at working on an ambitious project that will offer free internet for all.

Japan Quantum computers: State-run National Institute of Informatics, telecom giant NTT and the University of Tokyo, are building a cloud system to house their "quantum neural network" (QNN) technology, making Japan the third country after the US and China to build a quantum computer system. It will be opened up for free to the public over Internet for trials starting November 27.

Apple patent hints at foldable phone: Cupertiono-based technology launched the iPhone X, the company's first ever fullview screen and 18:9 aspect ratio and now, if the recently leaked company patents are to be believed, it is working on smartphone foldable display. Even arch rival Samsung is working on similar project, but it remains to be seen who will make the first commercial product.

Nokia 2 India launch: HMD Global Oy, the official Nokia brand licensee, launched the company most affordable Android phone Nokia 2 in India, earlier this week. It comes with pure Android Nougat (Oreo coming soon), Snapdragon 212 processor and a huge 4,100mah battery that can keep the phone running for two days straight under mixed usage.

OnePlus 5T India launch: OnePlus in association with Amazon release company's latest Android flagship OnePlus 5T in India through special 'Early Access Sale' exclusively for Prime members on November 21 and hosted similar preview sale for all the fans on November 24 and both the times, the device got sold out within minutes. The new OnePlus 5T is one of the fastest selling premium phone in the market. Its predecessor OnePlus 5 also received overwhelming response in the mid-2017 and it helped the company become biggest premium phone (above Rs 30,000 price range) in terms of online market sales. It looks like OnePlus 5T will take OnePlus a notch up and widen the gap.

